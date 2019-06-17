COLUMBUS, Ga. | It’s time for the QBs to prove their worth away from the gridiron.

The blue-chip freshman duo of Joey Gatewood and Bo Nix — one massive and bull-dozing, who shies from the athletic comparisons to Auburn’s most recent Heisman winner; the other smaller but considered more pocket-friendly, who hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps — passed all Gus Malzahn’s on-field tests in spring camp. He named them “1 and 1A” as the starting quarterback May 1.

Since then, the seventh-year Auburn coach and his staff have been — from afar — assessing the quarterbacks' leadership off the field.

“I think it’s really good for those two young guys — because we can’t be out there with the balls — it gives them an opportunity to really work on their leadership skills in front of their teammates,” Malzahn told reporters before an Auburn AMBUSH tour stop in Columbus. “A lot of times that’s when teams grow — without the coaches.

“We do have really, really strong leadership, really on both sides of the football. So, that gives those two guys a chance to develop themselves and establish themselves as a leader, and to take charge. I think it’s a good thing.”

Malzahn said he won’t be reading too much into what he hears about the two from assistants or team leaders, however.