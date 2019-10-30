Gatewood leaves the team
Redshirt freshman quarterback Joey Gatewood has elected to leave the football team and plans to transfer, a source confirmed to AuburnSports.com.
He didn't practice with the team Tuesday while considering his next move. This morning, he informed coach Gus Malzahn of his decision to leave the program.
The native of Jacksonville, Fla., has spent this season as Bo Nix's backup — getting game action mostly as a change-of-pace player against good teams and mop-up duty during blowout victories.
Gatewood committed to Auburn as a high school sophomore and his affinity for the Tigers never really wavered even as his reputation grew. He finished his prep career as a Rivals four-star prospect and was selected to participate in the 2017 Under Armour All-America Game.
He redshirted during the 2018 season as senior Jarrett Stidham ran the show.
Gatewood competed with Nix, who enrolled in January, throughout the spring and summer. Malzahn gave Nix the nod on Aug. 20. That left Gatewood in a precarious position — battling for playing time against another freshman quarterback.
Gatewood finishes his lone season with a varsity having played in seven games — he didn't appear in the Tigers loss' to his home-state Gators — and was responsible for five touchdowns. His 83.5 season grade from Pro Football Focus was a team-high among offensive players.
