Redshirt freshman quarterback Joey Gatewood has elected to leave the football team and plans to transfer, a source confirmed to AuburnSports.com.

He didn't practice with the team Tuesday while considering his next move. This morning, he informed coach Gus Malzahn of his decision to leave the program.

The native of Jacksonville, Fla., has spent this season as Bo Nix's backup — getting game action mostly as a change-of-pace player against good teams and mop-up duty during blowout victories.



