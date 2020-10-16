AuburnSports - Gamesmanship at the forefront as fall ball begins

Until this week, that is, with the start of fall practice. And sixth-year coach Butch Thompson can certainly see why those intrasquad game are so important for player and team development.

Sure, they’ve taken batting practice, thrown bullpens and done drills, but actually playing a nine-inning game hasn’t happened since the 2020 season was abruptly ended March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yeah, I think it’s just the little things,” Thompson said. “I think it’s the base running … When I’m talking about our gamesmanship, I’m talking about those little things because they haven’t simulated games. A line drive hit through the infield, and you’re supposed to vault back, you’re supposed to take a step back and make sure that ball clears the infield, and we’re probably taking a step forward.

“I think the guys have worked hard. I think they’ve done things. I think they’ve done the best that they can. But we need every rep of a ballgame, because I think that’s what’s been missing the most, just the little intangibles of playing a game.”

With that in mind, Thompson plans to pack the seven weeks of fall drills with extra scrimmage games. They’ll have to build up to the nine-inning contests, however, over the the next few weeks as the pitchers build up their arm strength.

“I’m really hoping in the next week or so that we really start getting the barrels moving, we really start getting a lot of strikes thrown where the pitchers are getting ahead, staying ahead and hopefully using their head navigating through outings,” Thompson said. “But it’s tough for a hitter right now. You get one or two at-bats in a squad game as we build up our pitchers.

"I think once we get to six, seven, eight-inning squad games, and they start getting three at-bats, then I think things start coming into focus and the guys will get a rhythm going or back in a routine.”

AUBURN BASEBALL NOTES

** Junior LHP Garrett Wade underwent Tommy John surgery this summer and will miss this season. Wade is helping out with some analytical and coaching duties this fall.

** Redshirt freshman catcher Ryan Dyal, who underwent Tommy John surgery in February, is practicing with the team on a limited basis this fall. He’s not expected to be ready for the start of the season but does figure prominently into Thompson’s plans at catcher. He can also play first base or DH.

** Thompson mentioned, outfielder Bobby Pierce and middle infielders Cole Foster and Bryson Ware, as newcomers that should contribute or push for a starting position despite having returning starters ahead of them.

** Thompson told the story of how Richard Fitts and his dad built a wooden mound in his backyards during the quarantine, and Fitts was already hitting 98 on his fastball in the first intrasquad scrimmage.

** The biggest competitions are at first base, catcher and to fill out the bullpen and/or be midweek starters if there are non-conference games this season. The competition at first should include current football tight end John Samuel Shenker, sophomore Johnny Ceccoli, Tyler Miller, Dyal and Ware. Catcher will be Nate LaRue or Dyal, with two true freshmen also in the mix once they settle in.

** Thompson wants to make sure Brody Moore plays every position before he graduates. He’s played everywhere but centerfield, catcher and pitcher, and could get an opportunity to play a little at all three this season along with potentially being the starting second baseman.