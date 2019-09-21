Here's a look at four plays that tell the story of Auburn's win at Texas A&M Saturday.

Gus Malzahn worried coming into this game about Texas A&M fast (and fast-fitting) linebackers. So he decided to fight fire with fire — unleashing an Olympic-level sprinter on the Aggies defense. This looks like a buck sweep into the boundary, an Auburn staple, but Schwartz is coming the other way with his mind on the end zone. Check out LT Prince Tega Wanogho extending out to block for Schwartz ... but he's all by himself at the A&M 43. This touchdown gave Auburn the lead early and left Kyle Field nearly silent.

This is another misdirection gem. This looks like an outside counter, something Auburn doesn't really run, and the Aggies' defense flows to the field side. It's actually a pass play aimed at isolating TE John Samuel Shenker on a corner route. The A&M completely loses sight of Shenker and it's the easiest touchdown throw Joey Gatewood ever will throw. It's worth noting, however, that an incredibly valiant blocking effort from Spencer Nigh, who crossed the formation and bodied up that wide blitzer, saved the play. Without that block, this touchdown doesn't happen.

This one has nothing to do with play-calling wizardry; this is simply a next-level effort from S Daniel Thomas. He flowed from the other side of the field to stop the bleeding and decided to take a swat at the ball. It's the defensive version of a Hail Mary. It worked. Thomas was able to knock the ball loose and recover the fumble. This was the first snap of the second half. It represented a miserable failure for the Aggies and a huge boost for the Tigers.

This is from the Tigers' opening drive of the second half — prefaced by Daniel Thomas' fumble recovery. Malzahn generally isn't a fan of slant routes, something that rustles The Bunker on the reg, but he uses a double-slant concept here. QB Bo Nix knows he's going to Seth Williams on the outside once he sees single coverage out there. Williams skips initially, almost mimicking a stalk block, but then accelerates into inside position. The throw is a little high, but it's thrown ahead of Williams. That's all that counts.

This was the defining drive of the game for Auburn. After a third-quarter lull that extended into the fourth quarter, the Tigers put things together and pushed the home team down the field little by little. This was the coup de grace — RB Boobee Whitlow bulldozing his way into the end zone. It's the most Whitlow touchdown ever; it's a GT Counter and Whitlow is unwilling to wait for his backside T (Jack Driscoll) to complete his pull. Who cares? Whitlow darts into a hole and asserts his dominance over the Aggies. That's emasculation in video form.