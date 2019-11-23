Auburn's game against Samford was, well, pretty one-sided. The Tigers' offense was too powerful for the Bulldogs' defensive front, but that wasn't the big story. Kevin Steele's group created three turnovers during the first half — putting Gus Malzahn's offense in prime position to put the game away early. Here are five plays that tell the story:

Samford's first drive was its best of the first half. It ended miserably — for Samford. On a 4th-and-4, the Bulldogs' quarterback scrambled and had the ball stripped by Auburn defensive lineman Daquan Newkirk. A scramble ensued and Christian Tutt gained possession with eyes on a scoop-and-score return. He didn't make it; tumbling teammate Zakoby McClain tripped Tutt just as he was accelerating away. Tutt and McClain felt (relative) shame for the gaffe.

Samford's outside receivers went vertical on this 1st-and-10 play, which could have been a problem since the Tigers were in a Cover-1 shell. The deep safety, Jeremiah Dinson, had no delay in deciding which vert route to support — the SU quarterback was eyeing that receiver the entire way. Dinson showed excellent range, got to the ball and wisely pinned the ball against teammate Javaris Davis while getting a foot down in bounds. That's a top-tier play. This turnover created a drive that ended with Anders Carlson's blocked field goal. Still, Dinson's big play will live on right here.

This play really demonstrates the difference between Auburn and Samford. A split-zone call gives tailback Boobee Whitlow a large hole through the '2' hole and he accelerates through it without restriction. He encounters Samford defensive back Ty Herring at the 17, stiff-arms him, re-engages at the 9, throws him aside and burrows down to the 3-yard line. That's just mean.

This is the best singular call of the game from Malzahn. Auburn faced a 3rd-and-8 immediately before this, gained four yards on an inside run to set up this call. Malzahn was planning this. This play works like a draw, but it's a shovel pass with right guard Kaleb Kim pulling across the formation to kick out the most immediate threat. That threat was blitzing linebacker Nathan East, who soundly is driven out of the hole. Whitlow gets the first down plus a 6-yard bonus.

Lord Cord Sandberg entered the game during the third quarter, but made his mark early in the fourth quarter. It's a Trips Right formation, but the goal all along is to go to the backside receiver (Zach Farrar) assuming he gets press man on the outside. That's what he got. Sandberg looked off the backside safety before coming back to Farrar, who was two steps ahead of his man. The southpaw quarterback put the ball right where it needed to be and Farrar handled the rest. This was Farrar's second reception of the entire season. His celebration was surprisingly subdued. POSTSCRIPT: Sandberg and Farrar collaborated for a 4-yard touchdown later in the game.