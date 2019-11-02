On the heels of a physical game at LSU and with a showdown with Georgia immediately ahead, Auburn found itself in a strange spot Saturday. Ole Miss hasn't been very good this season. It wasn't expected to put up a major fight. Still, Auburn's offense found a new way to struggle Saturday night. Yards were gained by the hundreds — 507 all told — but points were at a premium due to missed field goals, a turnover and drives losing momentum in enemy territory. The Rebels remained within striking distance. And with two minutes remaining, the visitors were in position to win the game. Then Christian Tutt put it away. Here's a review of four plays that told the tale of Auburn's 20-14 victory ...



We'll make the last play first tonight. That's because, incredibly, the game was in doubt until this stage of the game. Ole Miss was driving late for what could have been a winning touchdown drive, but the situation turned dire with a 4th-and-2 at the Auburn 35. Rebels quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was in linbebacker Owen Pappoe's grasp, made a desperate throw and Christian Tutt intercepted it to end the threat. Auburn's offense was effective all night in terms of gaining yards, but struggled to get points on the board. Considering the way this season has unfolded, it's not surprising to see the Tigers' defense clinch a victory.

This wasn't the Tigers' first explosive play of the game — Anthony Schwartz's 50-yard reception during the first quarter gets that designation — but Bo Nix's throw to Harold Joiner for a 79-yard gain during the second quarter was more impactful. Why? Joiner's big reception prefaced the Tigers' first touchdown of the game. It was a clever call. On first down, Auburn used the exact same formation and used it to get a carry to Shaun Shivers. One play later, Joiner gets into open space on a wheel route that Ole Miss didn't anticipate well at all. Nix's throw was nuanced; he lofted it over a linebacker and dropped in gently into Joiner's hands. Wideout Shedrick Jackson gets credit for blocking his man during this long traverse toward the goal line. Auburn scored one play later on an inside run from D.J. Williams.



This was nearly a disaster. Auburn's defense held firmly and forced Ole Miss to punt with 1:38 remaining in the first half. Gus Malzahn smelled blood and endeavored to parlay the late possession into a 17-point lead, but that drive yielded a three-and-out. The ensuing punt was returned to the Auburn 23 — and prefaced the Rebels' first touchdown of the game. It was particularly unsettling because Auburn's punt-coverage team struggled mightily during the first two games this season, but more effective play during the past month gave Malzahn hope that a problem area had been eliminated. Then this. Auburn led 10-7 at the half.

This isn't an exotic play — a spread formation with dual 'stick' routes into the boundary. It goes for a 7-yard gain. Still, it converted a 3rd-and-5 via pass. Nix hasn't been good in these scenarios lately, but he had some help here from his play-caller. This kind of quick-hit play, assuming it features an accurate throw, is almost impossible to stop. Malzahn has seemed reticent to call these kinds of plays in these kinds of situations. He showed no reservations here, however, and Nix rewarded that adventurous spirit with a first-down throw. Auburn scored a touchdown seven plays later to move ahead 17-7. Considering the way the Tigers' defense played Saturday, this double-digit advantage felt quite formidable at the time.