Auburn's defense did the job for 60 plays or so Saturday afternoon. After that, well, LSU's offense took the upper hand. The Tigers failed Saturday in their attempt to earn their first win in Baton Rouge since 1999. The bitter rivals traded big plays throughout the first half and into the second, but the Bayou Bengals took command as the third quarter turned to the fourth. Here's a look at a handful of plays that told the story in Death Valley:

This was a smart call — a fourth-quarter QB Draw after a series of dubious calls inside the 10-yard line all afternoon. Auburn defended this play from a pass-defense posture with only one second-level defender in position to help against the run. Middle linebacker K.J. Britt bailed in an effort to provide coverage support in the middle third, but Burrow was only a few steps away from the end zone by the time Britt realized the threat. Burrow's score allowed LSU to move ahead by 10 points and, realistically, took away almost any hope Auburn had to remain in striking distance.

So close. Bo Nix's touchdown throw to Seth Williams with 2:32 remaining cut LSU's lead to three points. Anders Carlson's ensuing onside kick was a beauty. The ball was up for grabs briefly, but the Bayou Bengals managed to gain possession an instant before Jamien Sherwood arrived. Had Auburn recovered there, we may have seen another highly dramatic finish. That's assuming the offense could have made forward progress. That happened only sporadically Saturday.

This play seemed massive at the time. LSU return man Derek Stingley Jr. fumbled a punt and Auburn safety Jamien Sherwood recovered it. That gave Auburn's offense outstanding field position that it used to score its lone touchdown — on Bo Nix's fourth-down sneak. The play was ruled as a fumble on the field. A video review yielded inconclusive results. Give Auburn credit. Its punt-cover team was a mess early in the season, but getting Anthony Schwartz back as a gunner and improved directional kicking from Arryn Siposs has turned this endeavor into a relative strength.

Auburn tailback D.J. Williams was a revelation Saturday. Gus Malzahn gave Williams, a true freshman, plenty of opportunities against Arkansas last week. He finished as the team's top runner in Fayetteville. Though Kam Martin started in Baton Rouge, Williams stole the show with a pair of long runs. The first one got Auburn into field goal range just before halftime, though Nix was intercepted one play later by Stingley at the goal line. Williams' second big run got the Tigers to the LSU 3. Still, Auburn had to settle for a field goal. So many missed opportunities.

This was a deflating play for the Tigers' defense during the second quarter. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow scrambled and managed to convert a 3rd-and-12 with his legs. Cornerback Javaris Davis unloaded a strong blow to Burrow's head with his helmet, but Burrow immediately popped up — ready to run the next play. The Bayou Bengals ultimately scored a touchdown with this drive. With a stop here, Auburn gets possession near midfield.