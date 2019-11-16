Auburn's 21-14 loss to Georgia was a remarkably straightforward affair. Georgia was better during the first three quarters. Auburn was better during the final quarter. Still, three is more than one. And it was that simple Saturday. Here's a look at the six biggest plays of the day, including an onside kick that looked like a defining moment only to be called back on video review.



Dominick Blaylock, son of former NBA point guard Mookie Blaylock, beat Auburn nickel back Christian Tutt for a 51-yard touchdown. That tells the story. Still, safety Daniel Thomas made a mistake here. He's supposed to be providing over-the-top support against vertical routes, but allows himself to be sucked down by quarterback Jake Fromm's play-action fake. Those four false steps lead Thomas woefully out of position and Fromm makes an excellent throw. Extra credit to Blaylock for making a tough catch while looking into the sun.

Auburn was moving the ball well during the late stages of the third down until this call. Gus Malzahn calls a QB Power with right guard MIke Horton leading the way. It's a good call — Georgia failed to fit the run correctly, but quarterback Bo Nix loses possession of the ball after a 6-yard gain. The Bulldogs recovered. For a team struggling to keep even modest possessions alive, this was a killer. It seemed to affect Bo Nix after this as well; he was poor for most of the third quarter.

This was a draw play that moved UGA into the red zone late in the first half. This play prefaced the Bulldogs' second touchdown. Safety Smoke Monday (21) plays downhill and is ready to challenge the run. He reads the H-back, who folds inside of the boundary/left tackle to presumably provide blocking support for the tailback. The problem is that the tailback, D'Andre Swift, actually scooted through a different hole. Monday suddenly found himself slightly out of position — and that was enough to break the run for a big gain.

Auburn scored its first touchdown with 10 minutes remaining. On the subsequent kickoff, the Tigers went for an onside kick. Linebacker Zakoby McClain recovered the ball and Auburn was awarded possession. However, officials retroactively penalized wideout Anthony Schwartz (5) for an illegal block — and the Tigers re-kicked. Then they kicked it deep.

Auburn held after the kickoff noted above and the offense, left for dead just a couple drives earlier, scored a second touchdown. This second scoring drive was buoyed by perimeter throws to Schwartz and Seth Williams. Still, this was the defining play — Nix keeping the ball and juking linebacker Monty Rice on his way into the end zone. The play was reviewed with the idea being that Nix's knee touched the ground before he crossed the goal line. The ruling of a touchdown was upheld. Auburn pulled to within seven points.

Auburn was driving for an equalizing touchdown late in the 4th quarter and found itself facing a 4th-and-2. Malzahn went with a play-action, roll-out with a throw to tailback Harold Joiner out of the backfield. The play was open. The defense didn't account for Joiner. Still, the throw was a bit behind the receiver and he wasn't able to haul in the pass. It's surprising; Nix had been on a roll for most of the quarter until that throw. Auburn's defense actually held UGA during the next possession, but the Tigers' final drive ended in Auburn territory.