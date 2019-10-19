Auburn's 51-10 win over Arkansas was an open-and-shut case. The game opened. The Tigers used their first two possessions to create a 14-point lead and that was that. Case closed. In fact, Arkansas didn't score its lone touchdown until late in the third quarter. By that time, the Tigers were up by 28 points and the 25,000-ish fans on hand finally were given a token reason to celebrate. This is what Gus Malzahn does to Arkansas — a school that once offered him a chance to play football and employed him to coach football. Here's how the latest GUS BOWL unfolded:

OK, so this play didn't include a turnover and didn't result in points. I don't care. This is an excellent play from the Tigers' most excellent player. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown, moonlighting here as an end, keeps his wits about him despite some Arkansas misdirection. Not only that — he shuffles his feet, keeps his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage and gets enough acceleration out of his 315-pound body to make a play on this perimeter run. Outstanding effort, of course, but this play really demonstrates his athletic ability. You'll see it again and again when the NFL Draft comes around next spring.



Marlon Davidson is every quarterback's worst enemy. The defensive end knocked the ball from Florida quarterback Kyle Trask's hand two weeks ago, which resulted in a long fumble return for Derrick Brown. This time, Davidson named himself beneficiary. After stripping the ball from Arkansas quarterback Ben Hicks' grasp, Davidson found himself in prime position to secure the Tigers' first created turnover of the day. Of course, this was only the third snap of the game. Any confidence Arkansas had at kickoff was squelched right here.

This was tailback Kam Martin's first play from scrimmage. It went for 52 yards. This a pitch read with power blocking, but the call isn't really what makes this play. Tremendous, downfield blocks from right tackle Jack Driscoll and wideout/H-back Jay Jay Wilson clear the alley for Martin, who drives downhill through the wickets. This play flipped the field and prefaced the Tigers' second touchdown — on its second drive of the game. That's 14-0 advantage was an albatross for the home team; this play all but secured that 14-point lead.

Auburn's offense entered a lull throughout the second quarter and into the third, but Nix snapped his group of the rut with this throw. Arkansas made a mistake while attempting to sort out a Seth Williams/Wilson bunch set to the boundary. The Hogs seemed to be anticipating a receiver screen, coming down aggressively toward Wilson, but then Williams slid out the back door and no defender was in position to keep pace with him. The throw was on target for an easy touchdown, which moved the Tigers ahead by 20 points.

This was the coup de grace — and the Tigers' second touchdown in 22 seconds of game time. Anthony Schwartz simply beats his man on a post route via the "smash" concept. This is Bo Nix's best throw of the day (he faced zero pressure here) and Schwartz showed nice concentration as Arkansas' Greg Brooks arrived on the scene. Nix was locked in here knowing that Schwartz, possibly the fastest player in college football, would be matched with a nickel back on a deep route. That was an easy race to call.