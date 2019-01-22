South Carolina wins, 80-77.

Auburn now is 13-5 overall, 2-3 in league play.

AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS

2FG: 18-of-36 (50%)

3FG: 7-of-25 (28%)

FT: 20-of-26 (77%)

Auburn lost the rebounding battle, 40-34.

Auburn is 3-4 this season when being out-rebounded.

SOUTH CAROLINA BY THE NUMBERS

2FG: 24-of-46 (52%)

3FG: 6-of-18 (33%)

FT: 14-of-22 (64%)

MY AUBURN PLAYER OF THE GAME

G Jared Harper: 17 points (7-of-15 shooting), 5 assists, 4 rebounds

FROM THE AUBURN SIDE

• Tough loss insofar as the Tigers twice pulled themselves from what looked like the road to ruin. They fell behind mid-way through the first half and eventually pulled even. They fell behind mid-way through the second half and eventually built a lead with four minutes to go. To accomplish those feats on the road against a brutish opponent built to crush finesse teams like Auburn and not win leaves a really bad taste.

• The story of this game was Auburn's inability to defend in the post without racking up fouls. South Carolina forward Chris Silva was able to force his way behind the Tigers' 1-3-1 zone, Auburn's most vulnerable spot when using its zone, and then was able to gain strong position near the basket when Auburn went to its man-to-man defense. Silva finished with 32 points on 11-of-12 shooting. Full credit to him, but that kind of line means the opponent failed from a defensive perspective. Without Austin Wiley, Auburn doesn't have a physical big who can repel a physical big like Silva. I'm not totally sure Wiley would have made a big difference in this case, though his five fouls would have allowed him to create a bit more resistance. We're in a world of stretch 4s and stretch 5s, so it's unusual that Auburn needs a big, burly guy (ie Cinmeon Bowers) to anchor its post defense.

• It's accurate to put most of that on Horace Spencer and Anfernee McLemore since, you know, they're the Tigers' centers and they're the ones who were getting beat. At the same time, Auburn's perimeter guys struggled at times to pressure the ball. Had they been more successful to that end, USC's inlet passes would have been more challenging/complex and maybe that would have cut into Silva's production.

• Auburn was living on borrowed time during the final 7:46. That's when Spencer picked up his fifth foul — just three seconds after McLemore picked up his fifth foul. That forced Chuma Okeke to play center and Danjel Purifoy to play power forward. Bruce Pearl never made another substitution. He had no other options. With that in mind, it's amazing to think that Auburn subsequently built a 12-0 run. Auburn's lineup during those final seven-plus minutes — Harper, Bryce Brown, Samir Doughty, Purifoy and Okeke — was both valiant and quite effective in many ways.

• Auburn's primary defense Tuesday was its 1-3-1 zone. That is exceedingly rare. In fact, I don't remember that being the case since the game at Dayton last season. The odd fact is that the Tigers tend to rebound better out of their zone — most teams stay away from zones because they tend to concede too many rebounds — and the decision to use that zone after the first eight minutes Tuesday saved the game. When Auburn was going straight man, South Carolina was in complete command. Once Auburn went to that zone, South Carolina was less sure of itself on the scoring end and never rekindled the excellence it showed during the first eight minutes. The Tigers kept switching things up, even showing a 1-1-3 look a time or two, and their ability to make those adjustments on the fly changed the course of the game.

