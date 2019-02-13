Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-13 22:55:20 -0600') }} football Edit

GAME WRAP: Ole Miss 60, Auburn 55

Ics8itczdtswzykugbax
John Reed/USA TODAY Sports
Jay G. Tate • AuburnSports.com
@JayGTate
Publisher
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.

Ole Miss wins, 60-55Auburn now is 16-8 overall, 5-6 in league play.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 11-of-29 (38%)3FG: 5-of-20 (25%)FT: 18-of-23 (78%)The teams grabbed 34 rebounds apiece.Auburn is 0-2 thi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}