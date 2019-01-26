GAME WRAP: MSU 92, Auburn 84
Mississippi State wins, 92-84.Auburn now is 13-6 overall, 2-4 in league play.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 15-of-28 (54%)3FG: 11-of-21 (52%)FT: 21-of-23 (91%)The rebounding battle was a push: 29-29Aubu...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news