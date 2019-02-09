GAME WRAP: LSU 83, Auburn 78
LSU wins, 83-78.Auburn now is 16-7 overall, 5-5 in league play.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 11-of-18 (61%)3FG: 16-of-38 (42%)FT: 8-of-13 (62%)LSU grabbed more rebounds, 47-34.Auburn is 3-4 this season...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news