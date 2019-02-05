GAME WRAP: Auburn 76, Florida 62
Auburn wins, 76-62.Auburn now is 16-6 overall, 5-4 in league play.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 16-of-27 (59%)3FG: 9-of-25 (36%)FT: 17-of-27 (63%)Auburn grabbed more rebounds, 29-28.Auburn is 13-1 this...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news