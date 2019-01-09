Ole Miss wins, 82-67. Auburn now is 11-3 overall, 0-1 in the league. AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS

2FG: 8-of-28 (29%)

3FG: 14-of-39 (36%)

FT: 9-of-17 (53%) Auburn lost the rebounding battle, 45-37. Auburn is 3-2 this season when being out-rebounded. OLE MISS BY THE NUMBERS

2FG: 17-of-34 (50%)

3FG: 7-of-19 (37%)

FT: 27-of-37 (73%) MY AUBURN PLAYER OF THE GAME

G Bryce Brown: 23 points (8-of-22 shooting), 1 assist, 0 rebounds FROM THE OLE MISS SIDE "It's fun to see, this early in our time at Ole Miss, to play that well and to feel our crowd like that. It was really nice to see." — Rebels coach Kermit Davis FROM THE AUBURN SIDE • The first half was Bruce Pearl's sum of all fears. His top guards, Jared Harper and Bryce Brown, allowed themselves to get into a mano a mano situation with Ole Miss' excellent guards. That is the antithesis of what Pearl was hoping to see inside The Pavilion Wednesday night. I tend to place that at Harper's feet since he's the point guard, but Pearl generally doesn't play the blame game when it comes to tempo. Regardless, Auburn was not running its stuff patiently and thoughtfully. This team is too experienced to fall into that trap for an entire half of basketball. • Auburn deserves credit for opening the second half on a 7-0 run. The team worked its offense to precision. Yet when it was time to seize control of the game — Auburn cut it to 63-60 with seven minutes to go — the visitors let go. They couldn't get themselves back together, couldn't regain that singularity of purpose. The Tigers allowed Ole Miss to hit five of their next seven shots. The game quickly frittered away.

• Bryce Brown said afterward that a lack of physicality was the reason Auburn lost. This has been a problem for a few years now, really since Cinmeon Bowers left, because this team generally shows ample skill and plays a little short on brawn — with the notable exception of Malik Dunbar. Still, Brown said afterward that Auburn will have things in order before the game against Georgia this weekend. "I'm more than confident that we'll get that fixed," Brown said. "It's a problem going to get fixed in our locker room. This is an eye-opener for us." • Ole Miss deserves credit for the way it played. They were rough and physical and resistant. Their big men didn't back down from Austin Wiley, who really struggled to create much of anything, and their guards were excellent as expected. Auburn played poorly in several different ways; the Rebels didn't settle for difficult shots and instead worked diligently to get higher-percentage shots closer to the basket. That was their goal. They accomplished it.

Jared Harper finished with just nine points Wednesday. Jay G. Tate/AuburnSports.com