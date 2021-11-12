GAME WRAP: Auburn 93, Louisiana Monroe 65
Auburn wins, 93-65.The Tigers now are 2-0 overall.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 19-of-35 (54%)3FG: 10-of-25 (40%)FT: 25-of-32 (78%)Auburn won the rebounding battle, 39-30.LOUISIANA MONROE BY THE NUMBER...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news