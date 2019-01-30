Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-30 23:05:30 -0600') }} football Edit

GAME WRAP: Auburn 92, Mizzou 58

Syf56aldjyf3n7f4jwgq
Ben Wolk/AuburnSports.com
Jay G. Tate • AuburnSports.com
@JayGTate
Publisher
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.

Auburn wins, 92-58.Auburn now is 14-6 overall, 3-4 in league play.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 17-of-28 (61%)3FG: 16-of-41 (39%)FT: 10-of-16 (63%)Auburn grabbed more rebounds: 39-38Auburn is 11-1 this...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}