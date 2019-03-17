Auburn wins, 84-65.

Auburn now is 26-9 overall and the reigning SEC Tournament champions.

AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS

2FG: 11-of-24 (46%)

3FG: 15-of-40 (38%)

FT: 17-of-21 (81%)

Auburn grabbed more rebounds, 39-33.

Auburn is 17-1 this season when winning the rebounding battle.

TENNESSEE BY THE NUMBERS

2FG: 15-of-36 (42%)

3FG: 8-of-15 (53%)

FT: 10-of-13 (77%)

MY AUBURN PLAYER OF THE GAME

F Chuma Okeke: 18 points (6-of-13 shooting), 13 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 block

FROM THE TENNESSEE SIDE

"I haven't really kept up with Auburn's games before this. We do what we did with the scouting. The fact is — we weren't very good today. You've got to give Auburn credit for that. You think about it ... we did so many things uncharacteristic. I think they played one more game than we did. What have they played? Four?" — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes

FROM THE AUBURN SIDE

• This is Auburn's first SEC Tournament title since 1985.

• The biggest takeaway here? Just that Auburn actually won. Bruce Pearl and his staff and his players have been talking for years about getting better one day at a time, one game at a time, and focusing on overall improvement. The program was dormant when Pearl arrived. Recruiting good players is just part of the challenge. This coaching staff then had to make those trust in their strategy and then play with a championship level of confidence. It all came together on March 17, 2019, when the Tigers dominated a very good Tennessee team to win their first March tournament in 34 years. This game was characterized by creating turnovers, valuing possessions, pushing the tempo in transition just as you'd expect from Auburn. This game also was characterized by Auburn bullying its way into a rebounding advantage against a tall, physical, talented opponent. This was one of those game Auburn people will remember for a long time. Pearl just hopes it isn't too long; he believes the Tigers can reach even bigger heights.

• Auburn's plan on the scoring end looked dismantled after three minutes. PG Jared Harper picked up a second foul, which necessitated the substitution of PG J'Von McCormick at the point. The junior-college transfer has grown into a competent backup during the past two months or so, but his job here would be much tougher. Pearl needed McCormick to take command of the attack and keep things together until Harper could return at some point after the 10-minute mark or so. McCormick defied those expectations in a big way, however, as the Tigers turned a small deficit into a 13-point advantage during the next 15 minutes. With McCormick driving downhill and looking for perimeter shooters — the same thing Harper wold have ben asked to do — the Tigers focused in a big way. They avoided turnovers, created plenty. And shots that clanged off the back iron early began finding the mark.

• Life without Harper on the floor wasn't tough. "We all trust 'Von to do his job. We all trust each other," forward Malik Dunbar said. "We take a lot of pride in there being no drop-off. Next guy up has to be as good or better than the first guy. That's what 'Von did. He's just doing what we do at Auburn."

• McCormick finished with a season-high 23 minutes. He scored five points, dished out four assists and was turned over just once. "Coach Pearl kept telling me that the day was coming when he'd need be to be the man," McCormick said on the Bridgestone Arena floor as confetti cascaded around him. "We all know (Harper) is a great player. I know it, too. I just kept working because I knew there would be a day, you know? I guess today was that day."

