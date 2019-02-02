GAME WRAP: Auburn 84, Alabama 63
Auburn wins, 84-63.Auburn now is 15-6 overall, 4-4 in league play.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 17-of-35 (49%)3FG: 13-of-22 (59%)FT: 11-of-14 (79%)Auburn grabbed more rebounds: 31-29.Auburn is 12-1 thi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news