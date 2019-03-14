Auburn wins, 81-71.

Auburn now is 23-9 overall.

AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS

2FG: 15-of-25 (60%)

3FG: 12-of-34 (35%)

FT: 15-of-19 (79%)

Auburn grabbed more rebounds, 33-32.

Auburn is 16-1 this season when winning the rebounding battle.

MIZZOU BY THE NUMBERS

2FG: 8-of-22 (36%)

3FG: 15-of-30 (50%)

FT: 10-of-14 (71%)

MY AUBURN PLAYER OF THE GAME

F/C Horace Spencer: 11 points (4-of-7 shooting), 10 rebounds, 4 blocks, 4 steals

FROM THE MIZZOU SIDE

"Not to take anything from anybody, but they have ever part — have nine, 10 guys that are talented enough. If you don't have nine, 10 guys to go toe-to-toe with them, something is going to give there at some point. That's what happened." — Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin

FROM THE AUBURN SIDE

• This victory was Auburn's first at the SEC Tournament since March 13, 2015.

• The biggest takeaway from this one, at least for me, is that Auburn won despite a "bad" game from PG Jared Harper. He scored just five points (on 1-of-6 shooting), which is well off his usual standard. In previous scenarios like this, Harper would get panicky and make poor decisions in terms of shot selection and lose sight of his primary function: Set the tone. He didn't lose sight of his function against Missouri Thursday. He finished with five assists and two turnovers. He played 27 minutes, didn't commit silly fouls, didn't take terrible shots, passed sharply and found ways to elevate his teammates. Bruce Pearl has commented many times that Auburn generally can't win when Harper falls flat, but Harper has matured as a leader. That axiom no longer applies — at least not 100 percent of the time. I see that as a major step forward for this team.

• Horace Spencer saved the Tigers here. I think it's really that simple. Auburn's perimeter shooters went 0-for-12 from the floor during the first half and Missouri's guys, well, they weren't having that problem. That didn't matter; Spencer kept rebounding and deflecting and hustling and even added 11 points. He kept Auburn afloat long enough to get those shooters back on track. Spencer can be difficult to appreciate on the scoring end due to his awkward-looking moves, but his persistence gives this team an advantage every night. On this night, Spencer's contribution was paramount.

