GAME WRAP: Auburn 81, Mississippi State 68 (OT)
Auburn wins, 81-68.The Tigers now are 26-4 overall, 14-3 in league play.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 18-of-35 (51%)3FG: 10-of-26 (39%)FT: 15-of-21 (71%)MISSISSIPPI STATE BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 27-of-54 (5...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news