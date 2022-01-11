GAME WRAP: Auburn 81, Alabama 77
Auburn wins, 81-77.The Tigers now are 15-1 overall, 4-0 in league play.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 23-of-41 (56%)3FG: 7-of-26 (27%)FT: 14-of-22 (64%)ALABAMA BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 16-of-35 (46%)3FG: 7-of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news