GAME WRAP: Auburn 79, Arkansas 56
Auburn wins, 79-56.Auburn now is 18-8 overall, 7-6 in league play.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 9-of-21 (43%)3FG: 17-of-33 (52%)FT: 10-of-19 (53%)Auburn grabbed more rebounds, 42-34.Auburn is 14-1 this...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news