Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-20 22:50:40 -0600') }} football Edit

GAME WRAP: Auburn 79, Arkansas 56

Pgetdsffoslzcvdnft0t
Bryce Brown led the way with 19 points Wednesday.
Ben Wolk/AuburnSports.com
Jay G. Tate • AuburnSports.com
@JayGTate
Publisher
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.

Auburn wins, 79-56.Auburn now is 18-8 overall, 7-6 in league play.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 9-of-21 (43%)3FG: 17-of-33 (52%)FT: 10-of-19 (53%)Auburn grabbed more rebounds, 42-34.Auburn is 14-1 this...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}