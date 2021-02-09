GAME WRAP: Auburn 73, Vanderbilt 67
Auburn wins, 73-67.Auburn now is 11-10 overall and 5-7 in league play.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 11-of-32 (34%)3FG: 10-of-27 (37%)FT: 21-of-25 (84%)Auburn won the rebounding battle, 43-34.VANDERBILT...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news