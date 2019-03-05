Ticker
GAME WRAP: Auburn 66, Alabama 60

Bruce Pearl on Tuesday earned his second season sweep of Alabama in three years.
Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports
Jay G. Tate • AuburnSports.com
@JayGTate
Publisher
Living the dream in Montgomery, Ala.

Auburn wins, 66-60.Auburn now is 21-9 overall, 10-7 in league play.AUBURN BY THE NUMBERS2FG: 17-of-35 (49%)3FG: 7-of-25 (28%)FT: 11-of-14 (79%)Auburn grabbed more rebounds, 35-34.Auburn is 15-1 thi...

