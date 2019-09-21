Summary and statistics from No. 8 Auburn's game against No. 17 Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

FIRST QUARTER

Auburn took the opening kickoff and marched straight down the field as Anthony Schwartz scored on a 57-yard reverse. Texas A&M drove into AU territory on its opening drive but missed a 47-yard field goal. Auburn's defense held TAMU to -3 rushing yards on its first two possessions. After a 30-yard punt return by Christian Tutt, the Tigers drove 46 yards in 6 plays as Joey Gatewood found John Samuel Shenker for a 6-yard TD pass and a 14-0 lead. TAMU ended the quarter with 41-yard pass to the AU 22-yard line.

SECOND QUARTER

Auburn's defense stiffened and held the Aggies to a 33-yard field goal. Auburn's first two second quarter drives netted -4 yards, but the defense held TAMU to just 14 yards on its first two drives. Auburn managed one first down late in the first half before punting to TAMU with 1:47 left. TAMU drove to midfield but AU's defense stiffened and forced a punt with 34 seconds left. TAMU got the ball back and missed a 52-yard FG to end the half.

THIRD QUARTER

Daniel Thomas recovered a fumble at the TAMU 38-yard line on the opening play of the second half. Auburn scored six plays later as Bo Nix connected with Seth Williams for a 9-yard TD. TAMU's first three drives of the third quarter netted just six yards. Tutt returned a punt 22 yards to the AU 26-yard line. AU moved the ball into TAMU territory but was forced to punt.

FOURTH QUARTER

Texas A&M got on the board with an 8-play, 90-yard drive as Kellen Mond connected with Quartney Davis for a 27-yard TD pass to cut AU's lead to 21-10 with 14:28 remaining. Auburn answered with its best drive of the game going 69 yards in 12 plays as JaTarvious Whitlow bulled in from 8 yards out for the TD and a 28-10 lead and taking 6:01 off the clock. TAMU drove for a FG with 5:36 left to cut the lead to 28-13. AU was held to a 3-and-out and TAMU answered with an 81-yard drive as Mond connected with Ainias Smith for a 15-yard TD to cut AU's lead to 28-20. Whitlow recovered the ensuing onside kick and Auburn was able to run out the clock.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 299, TAMU 391; Pass yards: AU 106, TAMU 335; Rush yards: AU 193, TAMU 56; Penalties: AU 12-74, TAMU 8-50; First downs: AU 16, TAMU 23; Third downs: AU 4-12, TAMU 5-14; Turnovers: AU 0, TAMU 1; Sacks: AU 3, TAMU 1.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 12-of-20 for 100 yards and 1 TD, 12 carries for 38 yards

Joey Gatewood 1-of-1 for 6 yards and 1 TD, 1 carry for 4 yards

Shaun Shivers 6 carries for 14 yards, 1 catch for -6 yards

JaTarvious Whitlow 18 carries for 67 yards and 1 TD

Harold Joiner 2 catches for 6 yards

Malik Miller 1 carry for 2 yards

Anthony Schwartz 2 catches for 30 yards, 1 carry for 57 yards and 1 TD

Eli Stove 1 catch for 17 yards, 2 carries for 13 yards

Seth Williams 4 catches for 47 yards and 1 TD

John Samuel Shenker 1 catch for 6 yards and 1 TD

Jay Jay Wilson 2 catches for 6 yards