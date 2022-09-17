AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against Penn State at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** PSU made a 22-yard FG with 5:21 left to make it 41-12.

** AU cut the lead to 31-12 on a 22-yard pass from Robby Ashford to Jarquez Hunter with 14:27 left in the 4th quarter. PSU responded with a 4-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a 54-yard TD run by Nicholas Singleton.

** PSU converted AU's third turnover of the game into a 48-yard FG and 24-6 lead with 9:27 left in the 3rd quarter. The 4th turnover was converted into a touchdown and a 31-6 lead late in the 3rd quarter.

** AU opened the 2nd half with a quick 3-and-out and PSU followed with a 3-play, 58-yard drive and a 21-6 lead.

** PSU went into halftime with a 14-6 lead after an 11-play, 68-yard drive capped by a 3-yard TD run by Kaytron Allen.

** AU cut the PSU lead to 7-6 on an Anders Carlson 22-yard FG midway through the 2nd quarter to cap a 12-play, 67-yard drive.

** T.J. Finley threw an interception at the AU 23-yard line to end the 1st quarter.

** PSU took a 7-3 lead in the 1st quarter on a 9-play, 75-yard drive as Sean Clifford scored on a 7-yard QB draw.

** Auburn's defense made a 4th-down stop on the PSU 47-yard line on the opening drive of the game. Carlson followed with a 31-yard FG to give AU an early 3-0 lead.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 415, PSU 477; Pass yards: AU 296, PSU 232; Rush yards: AU 119, PSU 245; Penalties: AU 7-61, PSU 9-80; First downs: AU 23, PSU 17; Third downs: AU 5--16, PSU 5-11; Turnovers: AU 4, PSU 0; Sacks: AU 0, PSU 6.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

T.J. Finley 11 of 19 for 152 yards with 1 INT, 9 carries for 21 yards

Robby Ashford 10 for 19 for 144 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT, 10 carries for 23 yards

Tank Bigsby 9 carries for 39 yards, 2 catch for 38 yards

Jarquez Hunter 5 carries for 16 yards, 3 catches for 37 yards and 1 TD

Damari Alston 1 carry for 2 yards

John Samuel Shenker 1 catch for 2 yards

Shedrick Jackson 1 carry for 12 yards, 4 catches for 76 yards

Malcolm Johnson 2 catches for 28 yards

Ja'Varrius Johnson 6 catches for 73 yards

Landen King 1 catch for 24 yards

Tyler Fromm 1 catch for 5 yards

Koy Moore 1 catch for 13 yards