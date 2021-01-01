AuburnSports - 4Q: Northwestern 28, Auburn 13

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl.

FIRST QUARTER

Northwestern took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in nine plays as Peyton Ramsey completed a 35-yard TD pass to Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman. Auburn went 3-and-out on its first two possessions. The Wildcats drove 68 yards for another score as Ramsey connected with John Raine for a 6-yard TD pass.

SECOND QUARTER

Auburn's defense got a 4th-down stop at midfield but the offense had its third 3-and-out. The Tigers finally got on the board with a 50-yard FG by Anders Carlson to cap a 20-yard drive. AU finished the half with a 72-yard drive but had to finish with a 27-yard Carlson FG.

THIRD QUARTER

Auburn got back in the game on its second drive as Bo Nix connected with freshman Elijah Canion for a 57-yard touchdown pass. NW drove to AU's 36 on its next possession, but Jaylin Simpson made a big 4th-down stop to end the drive. NW answered with an 87-yard drive as Ramsey scrambled for a 30-yard TD on 3rd and 10.

FOURTH QUARTER

Auburn drove to midfield to start the quarter but was stuffed on 4th and 1. NW drove 50 yards on seven running plays to take a 28-13 lead early in the 4th.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 290, NW 405; Pass yards: AU 226, NW 270; Rush yards: AU 64, NW 135; Penalties: AU 7-60, NW 4-45; First downs: AU 14, NW 21; Third downs: AU 1-10, NW 5-13; Turnovers: AU 0, NW 0; Sacks: AU 1, NW 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 21 of 33 for 226 yards and 1 TD, 9 carries for 33 yards

Shaun Shivers 8 carries for 19 yards, 2 catches for 11 yards

D.J. Williams 5 carries for 14 yards, 1 catch for 5 yards

Eli Stove 4 catches for 29 yards

Elijah Canion 3 catches for 80 yards and 1 TD

Kobe Hudson 2 catches for 23 yards

Seth Williams 2 catches for 18 yards

John Samuel Shenker 3 catches for 31 yards

Ze'Vian Capers 1 catch for 4 yards

Brandon Frazier 1 catch for 7 yards

Shedrick Jackson 2 catches for 18 yards