AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against Missouri at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** Missouri fumbled into the end zone, which was recovered by Derick Hall to end the game in overtime. Hall also had two sacks in the game.

** Auburn took a 17-14 lead in the 1st overtime on a 39-yard FG by Anders Carlson.

** Missouri missed a 26-yard FG with time expiring to send the game into overtime at 14-all.

** Auburn drove to the Mizzou 29-yard line late in the 4th quarter but passed on a field goal as Tank Bigsby was dropped for a loss on 4th and 1.

** The two teams combined for 66 total yards and no points in the 3rd quarter.

** AU drove into field goal range at the end of the half but Anders Carlson missed a 45-yarder as time expired to keep in 14-all at the break.

** Missouri got on board with a 9-yard TD run by Cody Schrader to cut AU's lead to 14-7 and tied it 14-all with a 1-yard QB sneak on 4th down late in the half.

** Derick Hall had an interception on Missouri's 2nd drive on a tipped pass by Nehemiah Pritchett. It was AU's first takeaway of the season. AU scored five plays later on a 3-yard TD run by Tank Bigsby.

** Auburn's first drive was 59 yards on 14 plays, all runs, as Robby Ashford ran it in from 11 yards. AU converted two 4th-downs on the drive, which took 7:37.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 217, MIZ 287; Pass yards: AU 135, MIZ 179; Rush yards: AU 82, MIZ 108; Penalties: AU 4-26, MIZ 7-45; First downs: AU 15, MIZ 13; Third downs: AU 3-15, MIZ 4-13; Turnovers: AU 1, MIZ 1; Sacks: AU 4, MIZ 4.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Robby Ashford 12 of 16 for 127 yards, 15 carries for 46 yards and 1 TD

Holden Geriner 2 of 3 for 8 yards, 2 carries for -17 yards

Tank Bigsby 19 carries for 44 yards and 1 TD, 2 catches for 0 yards

Jarquez Hunter 7 carries for 13 yards

Damari Alston 1 carry for 1 yard

Omari Kelly 1 catch for 12 yards

Camden Brown 2 catches for 8 yards

Koy Moore 4 catches for 74 yards

Shedrick Jackson 1 catch for 1 yard

John Samuel Shenker 3 catches for 39 yards