2Q: Auburn 21, MSU 3

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 16 Auburn's game against Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** Auburn scored on a third consecutive TD to open the game as Bo Nix connected with Luke Deal for a 4-yard pass.

** Ja'Varrius Johnson scored on a 57-yard TD run on AU's second drive of the game.

** Auburn opened the game with a 48-yard pass from Nix to Shedrick Jackson and scored on its opening possession on a 5-yard TD run by Tank Bigsby. MSU answered with a 49-yard drive and a 34-yard FG to cut the lead to 7-3.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 220, MSU 57; Pass yards: AU 108, MSU 62; Rush yards: AU 112, MSU -5; Penalties: AU 3-30, MSU 2-10; First downs: AU 9, MSU 5; Third downs: AU 1-2, MSU 1-6; Turnovers: AU 0, MSU 0; Sacks: AU 1, MSU 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 8 of 8 for 108 yards and 1 TD, 1 carry for 5 yards

Tank Bigsby 7 carries for 33 yards and 1 TD

Jarquez Hunter 4 carries for 12 yards

Shaun Shivers 1 carry for 5 yards

Shedrick Jackson 3 catches for 72 yards

John Samuel Shenker 1 catch for 9 yards

Tyler Fromm 1 catch for 2 yards

Ja'Varrius Johnson 1 carry for 57 yards and 1 TD

Demetris Robertson 1 catch for 17 yards

Kobe Hudson 1 catch for 4 yards

Luke Deal 1 catch for 4 yards and 1 TD