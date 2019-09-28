AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 7 Auburn's game against Mississippi State at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Mississippi State went backwards on its first possession, punting on 4th and 29 at its own 6. Christian Tutt returned the punt 18 yards to the MSU 30-yard line and JaTarvious Whitlow ran in for a 30-yard touchdown on the next play. Auburn's defense stuffed MSU again on its second a possession, forcing a punt on 4th and 13. Auburn scored quickly again as Bo Nix ran it in from nine yards out to cap a 5-play, 47-yard drive. MSU fumbled the ensuing kickoff with Auburn taking over at the 18-yard line and scoring two plays later on a 13-yard run by Anthony Schwartz. MSU responded with a 12-play, 75-yard drive as Garrett Shrader connected with Stephen Guidry for a 9-yard TD pass. The Bulldogs missed the extra point.

SECOND QUARTER

The Tigers opened the quarter with an 11-play, 78-yard drive as Whitlow scored on a 3-yard run to give AU a 28-6 lead. MSU answered with an 11-play, 66-yard drive, which culminated in a 27-yard field goal. AU answered with a 5-play, 74-yard drive as Nix found Seth Williams for a 39-yard TD. After forcing a 3-and-out, AU drove to midfield before Williams fumbled. MSU returned the fumble and AU took over at its own 8-yard line after a personal foul call. Auburn drove 84 yards in 11 plays as Whitlow scored on a 3-yard TD run, which was set up by a 48-yard pass from Nix to Schwartz.

THIRD QUARTER

Auburn took the opening drive 75 yards in four plays as Nix connected with Williams on a 32-yard TD pass and a 49-9 lead. Auburn punted for the first time in the game with 5:29 left in the third quarter. Shrader threw a 21-yard TD late in the third to cut Auburn's lead to 49-16.

FOURTH QUARTER

Kam Martin added a 7-yard TD run to open the quarter. Auburn played most of the fourth with its backups. MSU added a late TD.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 578, MSU 334; Pass yards: AU 361, MSU 216; Rush yards: AU 217, MSU 118; Penalties: AU 5-37, MSU 9-70; First downs: AU 25, MSU 20; Third downs: AU 6-10, MSU 3-12; Turnovers: AU 3, MSU 2; Sacks: AU 2, MSU 2.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 16 of 21 for 335 yards and 2 TD, 7 carries for 56 yards and 1 TD

Joey Gatewood 2 of 3 for 26 yards, 2 carries for -6 yards

JaTarvious Whitlow 10 carries for 55 yards and 3 TDs

Shaun Shivers 4 carries for 22 yards

Kam Martin 8 carries for 31 yards and 1 TD

Malik Miller 1 carry for 1 yards, 1 catch for 16 yards

D.J. Williams 7 carries for 32 yards

Anthony Schwartz 2 catches for 67 yards, 3 carries for 25 yards and 1 TD

Eli Stove 1 catch for 27 yards, 1 carry for 3 yards

Seth Williams 8 catches for 161 yards and 2 TD

Sal Cannella 2 catches for 39 yards

Will Hastings 2 catches for 25 yards

Jay Jay Wilson 1 catch for 16 yards

Zach Farrar 1 catch for 10 yards