TAMPA | Summary and statistics from No. 12 Auburn's game against No. 18 Minnesota in the Outback Bowl.

FIRST QUARTER

Javaris Davis picked off a pass on Minnesota's third play of the game, returning it 11 yards to the UM 12-yard line. Four plays later, Anders Carlson made a 24-yard FG to give Auburn a 3-0 lead. Minnesota answered with a 10-play, 53-yard drive as Michael Lantz made a 40-yard FG to tie the game 3-3. Noah Igbinoghene returned the ensuing kickoff 96 yards for a TD. Christian Tutt muffed a punt and UM took advantage as Mohamed Ibrahim scored on a 16-yard run to cap a 40-yard drive and tie the game 10-10. AU had just 25 yards on eight plays in the first quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Minnesota drove 92 yards in 12 plays as Bryce Witham caught a 1-yard touchdown on 4th down to give UM a 17-10 lead. Auburn answered with a 7-play, 64-yard drive as Bo Nix connected with Sal Cannella for a 37-yard touchdown on 4th down. UM countered with a 75-yard drive as Tanner Morgan connected with Tyler Johnson on a 2-yard TD pass at the end of the half. AU finished the first half with five rushing yards, UM had 141.

THIRD QUARTER

After an exchange of punts, Auburn drove 86 yards in 13 plays as JaTarvious Whitlow scored on a 3-yard run to tie the game 24-all. Auburn drove to midfield but turned the ball over after an incomplete pass by Arryn Siposs on a fake punt.

FOURTH QUARTER

Auburn's defense stopped Minnesota on 4th down at the AU 28-yard line. But the Golden Gophers forced a punt and Morgan connected with Johnson for a 73-yard TD on the next play to take a 31-24 lead.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 232, UM 494; Pass yards: AU 176, UM 279; Rush yards: AU 56, UM 215; Penalties: AU 3-20 UM 5-41; First downs: AU 13, UM 23; Third downs: AU 3-11, UM 4-14; Turnovers: AU 1, UM 1; Sacks: AU 0, UM 2.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 17 of 26 for 176 yards with 1 TD, 6 carries for 12 yards

D.J. Williams 5 carries for 13 yards

Shaun Shivers 4 carries for 11 yards

Kam Martin 1 carry for 1 yard

Harold Joiner 1 carry for -5 yards

JaTarvious Whitlow 9 carries for 24 yards and 1 TD

Anthony Schwartz 6 catches for 49 yards

Seth Williams 4 catches for 29 yards

Sal Cannella 1 catch for 37 yards and 1 TD

Spencer Nigh 1 catch for 24 yards

Eli Stove 1 catch for 11 yards

Will Hastings 2 catches for 14 yards

Jay Jay Wilson 2 catches for 12 yards