AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against Mercer at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** On the first play back from a 1:27 delay, Tank Bigsby ran for a 39-yard TD and a 42-7 Auburn lead.

** T.J. Finley threw his 2nd interception of the game on Auburn's first possession of the 2nd half. Robby Ashford took over at QB on next series and threw a 56-yard pass to Ja'Varrius Johnson, which set up Jarquez Hunter's 3rd TD run of the game.

** Mercer converted a Finley interception into a 29-yard TD drive to end the 1st half and go into the break down 28-7

** Auburn went up 21-0 early in the 2nd quarter on a 2-yard TD run by Jarquez Hunter, his 2nd of the game, and made it 28-0 on a Tank Bigsby TD run on its next series.

** Auburn needed just four plays to go 93 yards on its next drive including a 49-yard run by Robby Ashford and a 39-yard pass from T.J. Finley to Ja'Varrius Johnson. Finley connected with John Samuel Shenker on a 2-yard TD pass.

** Auburn opened the game with an 11-play, 68-yard drive as Hunter scored on a 19-yard run.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 497, MU 271; Pass yards: AU 212, MU 197; Rush yards: AU 285, MU 74; Penalties: AU 3-20, MU 10-70; First downs: AU 22, MU 14; Third downs: AU 4-8, MU 8-18; Turnovers: AU 2, MU 0; Sacks: AU 1, MU 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

T.J. Finley 9 of 14 for 112 yards with 1 TD and 2 INT, 2 carries for 1 yards

Robby Ashford 4 of 7 for 100 yards, 6 carries for 68 yards

Tank Bigsby 16 carries for 147 yards and 2 TD, 1 catch for 2 yards

Jarquez Hunter 8 carries for 34 yards and 3 TD

Damari Alston 4 carries for 9 yards, 1 catch for 13 yards

Shedrick Jackson 4 catches for 47 yards

Ja'Varrius Johnson 4 catches for 117 yards, 2 carries for 9 yard

Malcolm Johnson 1 carry for 3 yards

Tar'Varish Dawson 1 catch for 8 yards, 1 carry for 6 yards

Koy Moore 1 carry for 8 yards

John Samuel Shenker 2 catches for 25 yards and 1 TD