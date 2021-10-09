2Q: Georgia 10, Auburn 3

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 18 Auburn's game against No. 2 Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** Georgia took a 10-3 lead at the start of the 2Q on a 1-yard run by Zamir White. Smoke Monday was ejected for targeting on the 70-yard drive.

** Georgia intercepted a tipped Bo Nix pass but AU's defense held and forced a 23-yard FG.

** Auburn opened the game with a 17-play, 68-yard drive to take a 3-0 lead on a 24-yard FG by Anders Carlson.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 73, UGA 75; Pass yards: AU 37, UGA 59; Rush yards: AU 36, UGA 16; Penalties: AU 2-18, UGA 1-9; First downs: AU 5, UGA 4; Third downs: AU 1-6, UGA 0-2; Turnovers: AU 1, UGA 0; Sacks: AU 0, UGA 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 5 of 11 for 37 yards and 1 INT, 4 carries for 15 yards

Tank Bigsby 4 carries for 13 yards, 2 catches for 14 yards

Shaun Shivers 2 carries for 8 yards, 1 catch for 2 yards

Jarquez Hunter 1 carry for 0 yards

Kobe Hudson 1 catch for 12 yards

Luke Deal 1 catch for 9 yards