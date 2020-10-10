AuburnSports - FINAL: Auburn 30, Arkansas 28

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 13 Auburn's game against Arkansas at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Auburn's defense forced punts on Arkansas' first two possessions with Colby Wooden coming up with a sack and a stop for no gain. After a Zykeivous Walker sack, special teams came through with the first big play of the game as Jordyn Peters blocked a punt, which was recovered by Barton Lester in the end zone for a touchdown. After forcing another punt, AU drove 47 yards including a 41-yard run by D.J. Williams, to take a 10-0 lead on a 47-yard FG by Anders Carlson. Arkansas had 46 total yards in the 1st quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

After forcing UA's fifth punt, AU went 80 yards in 10 plays, all on the ground, as Bo Nix scored on a 15-yard run. Arkansas answered with a 65-yard drive as Feleipe Franks threw a 5-yard TD pass to Mike Woods. They didn't convert the extra point due to a bad snap. After a shanked pooch punt by Nix, Arkansas drove 75 yards for a touchdown on a 7-yard Franks pass. The 2-point conversion failed. AU answered with a 57-yard drive and a 25-yard Carlson field goal.

THIRD QUARTER

Arkansas drove 85 yards on 13 plays as Franks connected on a 5-yard TD pass, but the 2-point conversion failed. AU started the quarter with an 11-yard drive that ended in a punt, and an 8-yard drive down to the Arkansas 17 at the end of the quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

Auburn opened the 4th with a 17-yard TD pass from Nix to Anthony Schwartz. Arkansas responded with a 70-yard drive and a short field goal to cut AU's lead to 27-21. After an AU punt, Arkansas drove 70 yards as Franks threw a 30-yard TD pass to put the Hawgs up 28-27 with 5:29 left. AU drove 48 yards but Carlson missed a 34-yard FG with 2:38 remaining. Auburn's got a stop and then drove 23 yards as Carlson made a 39-yard game-winning field goal.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 446, ARK 437; Pass yards: AU 187, ARK 318; Rush yards: AU 259, ARK 119; Penalties: AU 7-52, ARK 6-26; First downs: AU 24, ARK 22; Third downs: AU 6-15, ARK 6-15; Turnovers: AU 0, ARK 0; Sacks: AU 3, ARK 3.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 17 of 28 for 187 yards and 1 TD, 10 carries for 30 yards and 1 TD

Tank Bigsby 20 carries for 146 yards, 4 catches for 16 yards

D.J. Williams 8 carries for 71 yards, 1 catch for 1 yard

J.J. Pegues 2 carries for 12 yards, 1 of 1 passing for 0 yards

Anthony Schwartz 10 catches for 100 yards and 1 TD, 1 carry for 0 yards

Seth Williams 3 catches for 70 yards