AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 15 Auburn's game against No. 5 Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Auburn opened the game with a drive to the Alabama 39-yard line but stalled there and was forced to punt after a 3rd down catch by Shedrick Jackson was ruled incomplete. Alabama answered with a 55-yard drive as Joseph Bulovas made a 43-yard field goal. Christian Tutt returned a punt to the Alabama 32-yard line and three plays later Bo Nix took a keeper seven yards for a touchdown.

SECOND QUARTER

The Tide responded with a 14-play, 75-yard drive as Najee Harris scored on a 6-yard TD run. The Tigers then drove 50 yards in 11 plays as Anders Carlson tied the game 10-10 with a 43-yard field goal. On Alabama's next possession, Smoke Monday intercepted a Mac Jones pass and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards to tie the game 17-all. Boobee Whitlow then fumbled the ball and the AU 37-yard line and Alabama scored four plays later on a 3-yard pass from Jones to Henry Ruggs. AU struck right back as Nix connected with Sal Cannella on a 14-yard TD pass to complete a 7-play, 75-yard drive. Nix was 4 of 4 for 67 yards on the drive. Alabama struck right back with a 58-yard TD pass from Jones to Waddle. Carlson made a 52-yard FG to end the half.

THIRD QUARTER

Auburn's defense forced a 3-and-out, and the offense drove 17 yards in seven plays as Carlson made a 43-yard FG to cut Alabama's lead to 31-30. The Tide drove to the AU 2-yard line before Zakoby McClain picked off a pass and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown. Alabama responded with a quick, 5-play, 64-yard drive as Jones connected with Waddle for a 12-yard TD and a 38-37 lead. After forcing a 3-and-out, Auburn drove 32 yards in five plays as Carlson made a 44-yard FG to give AU a 40-38 lead.

FOURTH QUARTER

Jones connected with Waddle for a 28-yard TD as Alabama went back on top 45-40 early in the 4th. Auburn answered with a 11-play, 77-yard drive as Shaun Shivers scored on an 11-yard TD run. Nix connected with Shedrick Jackson for the 2-point conversion as AU went back up 48-45.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 353, UA 448; Pass yards: AU 173, UA 308; Rush yards: AU 180, UA 140; Penalties: AU 8-55 UA 9-76; First downs: AU 22, UA 25; Third downs: AU 5-12, UA 5-11; Turnovers: AU 2, UA 1; Sacks: AU 1, UA 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 15 of 30 for 173 yards and 1 TD, 6 carries for 44 yards and 1 TD

JaTarvious Whitlow 13 carries for 108 yards, 2 catches for 29 yards

D.J. Williams 8 carries for 16 yards

Shaun Shivers 1 carry for 11 yards and 1 TD, 1 catch for 2 yards

Harold Joiner 1 carry for 1 yards

Seth Williams 3 catches for 66 yards

Anthony Schwartz 1 catch for 13 yards

Matthew Hill 2 catches for 7 yards

Sal Cannella 1 catch for 14 yards and 1 TD

Eli Stove 4 catches for 31 yards

Will Hastings 1 catch for 11 yards