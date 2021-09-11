FINAL: Auburn 62, Alabama State 0

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against Akron at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** Auburn scored 60 points in each of its first two games for the third time in school history. It was last done in 1932. AU's 35 points in the third quarter ties a school record.

** Jarquez Hunter's 94-yard TD at the end of the 3rd quarter is the longest TD run in Auburn history. The previous long was 92 yards by Ralph O'Gwynne in 1936.

** On T.J. Finley's second play of the game, AU's backup QB threw a 49-yard TD pass to Malcolm Johnson.

** Roger McCreary returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown.

** Demetris Robertson scored the first three touchdowns of his Auburn career on 6- and 28-yard receptions and a 36-yard run.

** ASU converted an onside kick to open the second half but AU's defense forced a 3-and-out.

** Auburn blocked a punt and a field goal in the same game for the first time since the 2013 Iron Bowl also known as the Kick Six.

** Colby Wooden blocked an ASU field goal attempt and Nehemiah Pritchett returned it 80 yards for a touchdown to give AU a 20-0 lead. The Hornets had driven 67 yards to the AU 3-yard line on the drive.

** Auburn's defense forced a 3-and-out on ASU' first possession and Barton Lester blocked a punt on ASU's second drive. ASU had one 1st down and 0 rushing yards on its first three drives.

** Anders Carlson kicked two field goals to give AU an early 6-0 lead.

** RB Shaun Shivers, WR Ja'Varrius Johnson and DB Jaylin Simpson were not available for this game.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 538, ASU 176; Pass yards: AU 174, ASU 130; Rush yards: AU 364, ASU 46; Penalties: AU 9-61, ASU 9-61; First downs: AU 22, ASU 11; Third downs: AU 5-11, ASU 4-15; Turnovers: AU 2, ASU 1; Sacks: AU 2, ASU 1.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 9 of 17 for 108 yards and 2 TD

T.J. Finley 2 of 2 for 66 yards and 1 TD

Tank Bigsby 11 carries for 122 yards

Jarquez Hunter 8 carries for 147 yards and 1 TD, 1 catch for 14 yards

Sean Jackson 10 carries for 38 yards

Jordon Ingram 2 carries for 8 yards

Jay Sharp 5 carries for 15 yards

Demetris Robertson 3 catches for 61 yards and 2 TD, 1 carry for 36 yards and 1 TD

Shedrick Jackson 2 catches for 11 yards

Kobe Hudson 2 catches for 14 yards

John Samuel Shenker 1 catch for 8 yards

Malcolm Johnson 1 catch for 49 yard and 1 TD

Elijah Canion 1 catch for 17 yards