TUSCALOOSA | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against No. 7 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** UA opened the 2nd half with a 72-yard TD drive to take a 42-14 lead. AU responded with a 75-yard drive as Robby Ashford scored a TD on a 14-yard run to cut the lead to 42-21.

** Keionte Scott muffed a punt at AU's 37-yard line and UA scored four plays later to go up 35-14 going into halftime.

** Auburn got back on board with a 20-yard TD pass from Robby Ashford to Ja'Varrius Johnson, but UA made it 28-14 on a 33-yard TD pass with 5:39 left in the 1st half.

** Jarquez Hunter fumbled at AU's 48-yard line and Alabama scored four plays later to take a 21-7 lead on the first play of the 2nd quarter.

** Alabama answered with two consecutive touchdowns to take a 14-7 lead late in the 1st quarter.

** Auburn drove 80 yards in six plays on its second possession to take a 7-0 lead midway through the 1st quarter on a 24-yard run by Robby Ashford.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 268, UA 432; Pass yards: AU 55, UA 303; Rush yards: AU 213, UA 129; Penalties: AU 7-34, UA 7-70; First downs: AU 13, UA 21; Third downs: AU 4-8; UA 5-8; Turnovers: AU 2, UA 0; Sacks: AU 0, UA 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Robby Ashford 9 of 17 for 55 yards and 1 TD, 7 carries for 95 yards and 2 TD's

Tank Bigsby 13 carries for 63 yards, 4 catches for -1 yards

Jarquez Hunter 6 carries for 92 yards, 2 catches for 6 yards

Shedrick Jackson 1 catch for 13 yards

Koy Moore 1 catch for 17 yards

Ja'Varrius Johnson 1 catch for 20 yards and 1 TD