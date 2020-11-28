AuburnSports - FINAL: Alabama 42, Auburn 13

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 22 Auburn's game against No. 1 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Alabama started its initial series at Auburn's 34-yard line, but the defense held and forced a punt from the 39. The Tide struck on its next drive as Mac Jones connected with DeVonta Smith for a 66-yard TD. AU finished the quarter with 45 yards of total offense.

SECOND QUARTER

UA opened the quarter with a 7-yard TD pass from Jones to John Metchie. AU answered with a 51 yard drive as Anders Carlson made a 47-yard FG. UA marched straight down the field as Jones connected on a 24-yard TD pass to give the Tide a 21-3 lead. AU drove to the UA 38-yard line but Bo Nix threw an interception to end the half. Seth Williams dropped a potential 58-yard TD pass four plays before the INT.

THIRD QUARTER

After getting a stop on UA's first possession, AU drove 47 yards for a 45-yard Carlson FG to cut lead to 21-6. UA quickly answered as Jones connected with Smith for 58 yards and a 28-6 lead. AU drove to the UA 27-yard line but Nix was sacked for a 12-yard loss and Carlson missed a 56-yard FG. UA struck quickly again as Najee Harris finished off a 5-play drive with a 39-yard TD run.

FOURTH QUARTER

UA opened the quarter with Jones' fifth TD pass. AU put together a late 96-yard TD drive as Nix scored on a 1-yard run.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 347, UA 445; Pass yards: AU 227, UA 302; Rush yards: AU 120, UA 143; Penalties: AU 5-38, UA 4-30; First downs: AU 20, UA 20; Third downs: AU 9-19, UA 6-10; Turnovers: AU 2, UA 1; Sacks: AU 2, UA 3.

INDIVIDUAL GAMES

Bo Nix 23 of 38 for 227 yards with 2 INT, 8 carries for 8 yards and 1 TD

Shaun Shivers 6 carries for 17 yards, 2 catches for 9 yards

Tank Bigsby 11 carries for 39 yards

Mark-Antony Richards 14 carries for 57 yards

Anthony Schwartz 5 catches for 60 yards, 1 carry for -3 yards

Eli Stove 7 catches for 29 yards, 1 carry for 11 yards

Seth Williams 3 catches for 17 yards

John Samuel Shenker 2 catches for 38 yards

J.J. Pegues 2 catches for 17 yards

Kobe Hudson 1 catch for 20 yards

Shedrick Jackson 1 catch for 37 yards