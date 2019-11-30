AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 15 Auburn's game against No. 5 Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Auburn opened the game with a drive to the Alabama 39-yard line but stalled there and was forced to punt after a 3rd down catch by Shedrick Jackson was ruled incomplete. Alabama answered with a 55-yard drive as Joseph Bulovas made a 43-yard field goal. Christian Tutt returned a punt to the Alabama 32-yard line and three plays later Bo Nix took a keeper seven yards for a touchdown.

SECOND QUARTER

The Tide responded with a 14-play, 75-yard drive as Najee Harris scored on a 6-yard TD run.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 60, UA 70; Pass yards: AU 35, UA 8; Rush yards: AU 25, UA 62; Penalties: AU 3-15 UA 3-22; First downs: AU 4, UA 5; Third downs: AU 0-2, UA 1-3; Turnovers: AU 0, UA 0; Sacks: AU 1, UA 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 3 of 6 for 35 yards, 2 carries for 4 yards and 1 TD

JaTarvious Whitlow 2 carries for 18 yards

D.J. Williams 1 carry for 3 yards

Seth Williams 1 catch for 20 yards

Anthony Schwartz 1 catch for 13 yards

Matthew Hill 1 catch for 2 yards