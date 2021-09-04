2Q: Auburn 27, Akron 0

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

** Shaun Shivers scored on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix on Auburn's second possession, Nix connected with Ja'Varrius Johnson for a 34-yard touchdown on the third drive and Kobe Hudson for a 28-yard TD on 4th.

** Tank Bigsby had a 32-yard touchdown run on Auburn's opening possession. Anders Carlson missed the extra point.

** Akron had two first downs but just four total yards on its first drive of the game. The Zips lost 13 yards on a QB fumble.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 267, AK 26; Pass yards: AU 183, AK 16; Rush yards: AU 84, AK 10; Penalties: AU 1-10, AK 2-10; First downs: AU 11, AK 2; Third downs: AU 3-3, AK 2-6; Turnovers: AU 0, AK 0; Sacks: AU 2, AK 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 10 of 10 for 183 yards and 3 TD, 1 carry for 7 yards

Tank Bigsby 8 carries for 79 yards and 1 TD, 1 catch for 19 yards

Shaun Shivers 1 carry for -2 yards, 1 catch for 19 yards and 1 TD

Shedrick Jackson 3 catches for 58 yards

John Samuel Shenker 1 catch for 9 yards

Ja'Varrius Johnson 2 catches for 42 yards and 1 TD

Demetris Robertson 1 catch for 8 yards

Kobe Hudson 1 catch for 28 yards and 1 TD