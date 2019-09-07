AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 10 Auburn's game against Tulane at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

After Auburn opened the game with a 3-and-out, Tulane drove 48 yards in nine plays as Merek Glover made a 44-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead. The Tigers next drive ended at midfield on a fumble by JaTarvious Whitlow. AU ended the first quarter with two more 3-and-outs and 36 yards of total offense.

SECOND QUARTER

AU's offense finally got on track as Bo Nix connected with Will Hastings on a 31-yard TD pass to open the quarter. Auburn scored on its next drive as Seth Williams made a leaping 40-yard catch at the 1-yard line and Eli Stove ran it in two plays later.The Green Wave drove for a 32-yard FG to end the half. AU was held to 20 yards rushing in the first half.

THIRD QUARTER



Tulane opened the 2nd half with a 37-yard drive and pinned AU at its own 5-yard line after a punt. The Tigers came up with their first turnover of the game as Jeremiah Dinson made a diving interception at the AU 18-yard line. AU went 82 yards in 11 plays as Whitlow scored on a 14-yard TD run out of the Wildcat.

FOURTH QUARTER

Anders Carlson made a 22-yard FG to give AU a 24-6 lead early in the 4th. A second Whitlow fumble gave Tulane the ball at the AU 36. Tulane turned it over on downs twice in the 4th. The game ended with AU taking a knee on the Tulane 15-yard line.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 379, TUL 223; Pass yards: AU 207, TUL 103; Rush yards: AU 172, TUL 120; Penalties: AU 5-51, TUL 11-80; First downs: AU 20, TUL 12; Third downs: AU 10-19, TUL 2-15; Turnovers: AU 2, TUL 1; Sacks: AU 0, TUL 0

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 19-for-37 for 207 yards and 1 TD, 2 carries for 16 yards

Joey Gatewood 6 carries for 21 yards

JaTarvious Whitlow 23 carries for 96 yards and 1 TD, 1 catch for 25 yards

Kam Martin 10 carries for 32 yards, 2 catches for 11 yards

Shaun Shivers 1 carry for 4 yards

Eli Stove 7 catches for 27 yards, 2 carries for 4 yards and 1 TD

Will Hastings 5 catches for 75 yards and 1 TD

Seth Williams 1 catch for 40 yards

John Samuel Shenker 1 catch for 9 yards

Sal Cannella 1 catch for 10 yards

Matthew Hill 1 catch for 16 yards