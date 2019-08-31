ARLINGTON | Summary and statistics from No. 16 Auburn's game against No. 11 Oregon in AT&T Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Oregon took the opening kickoff 74 yards in 11 plays to take an early 7-0 lead over Auburn as CJ Verdell ran in from a half-yard out on 4th down. After a quick 3-and-out, Oregon's Javon Holland returned a punt 29 yards to the AU 44. The Ducks drove to AU's 2-yard line before dropping a TD pass on 3rd down and then missing a 20-yard FG. Bo Nix completed a 38-yard pass to Will Hastings and then ran for 19 yards on the next play to set up Anders Carlson or a 40-yard FG to put the Tigers on the board. Oregon answered with a quick 75 yard TD drive in three plays as Herbert connected with Spencer Webb on a 20-yard TD pass and a 14-3 lead.

SECOND QUARTER

Auburn opened the quarter with a 65-yard drive but Nix was intercepted at the Oregon 12-yard line. Auburn's defense forced Oregon's first punt of the game, and gained 28 yards before having to punt. Holland returned the punt 81 yards to the AU 9-yard line but on the next play, Herbert fumbled and Big Kat Bryant returned it 83 yards to the Oregon 3-yard line. After losing four yards, Carlson made a 25-yard FG to cut Oregon's lead to 14-6. Auburn's D came up with another stop, but Nix threw his second interception at the Oregon 23-yard line. After the D forces a 3-and-out, Christian Tutt returned a punt 41 yards with 15 more tackled on with an Oregon personal foul penalty. AU couldn't move the ball and Carlson missed a 42-yard FG. AU's defense allowed just 23 yards in 2nd quarter.

THIRD QUARTER

Auburn went 3-and-out on its first possession and Oregon went 53 yards on nine plays scoring on a 6-yard TD run by Darrian Felix to take a 21-6 lead. AU managed one first down before punting again, but the defense stiffened and forced a punt by the Ducks. AU's offense finally got on track as Nix connected with Eli Stove on an 11-yard TD pass. Stove set up the score with a 36-yard run. AU's defense responded with another stop.

FOURTH QUARTER

Auburn and Oregon exchanged punts to open the fourth quarter before AU went on an 8-play, 69-yard drive as Joey Gatewood dived over the top for a TD and cut Oregon's lead to 21-20. Oregon drove into AU territory before the defense came up with a 4th-down stop. But AU forced to punt after a quick 3-and-out. Nix led AU on a game-winning 11-play, 60-yard drive with a 26-yard TD pass to Seth Williams with 9 seconds remaining.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 383, UO 332; Pass yards: AU 177, UO 242; Rush yards: AU 206, UO 90; Penalties: AU 7-60, UO 7-58; First downs: AU 22, UO 17; Third downs: AU 7-17, UO 4-14; Turnovers: AU 2, UO 1; Sacks: AU 3, OU 1

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 13-of-31 for 177 yards with 2 TD and 2 INT, 7 carries for 42 yards

Joey Gatewood 1 carry for 1 yard and 1 TD

JaTarvious Whitlow 24 carries for 110 yards

Shaun Shivers 4 carries for 2 yards

Kam Martin 4 carries for 11 yards

Harold Joiner 1 catch for 28 yards

Matthew Hill 1 catch for 1 yard, 1 carry for 7 yards

Will Hasting 1 catch for 38 yards

Eli Stove 3 catches for 18 yards and 1 TD, 1 carry for 36 yards

Sal Cannella 2 catches for 42 yards

Seth Williams 4 catches for 41 yards and 1 TD

Spencer Nigh 1 catch for 9 yards

Anders Carlson 2-of-3 FG (Made: 40, 25; Missed: 42)