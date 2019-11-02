AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 11 Auburn's game against Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Auburn's defense stopped Ole Miss on 4th down as K.J. Britt broke up a pass. The offense drove into Rebel territory but Anders Carlson missed a 42-yard field goal. A 50-yard pass from Bo Nix to Anthony Schwartz set up AU in OM territory, but the drive stalled and Carlson missed a 49-yard FG. Auburn again drove into OM territory but Nix fumbled the ball on the 38-yard line.

SECOND QUARTER

AU drove into OM territory again before being forced to punt. AU drove to the OM 3-yard line and finally converted as Carlson made a 20-yard FG. Nix connected with Harold Joiner for a 78-yard pass, with Shedrick Jackson providing a great block down the sideline. D.J. Williams scored a 1-yard TD on the next play as Prince Tega Wanogho threw him into the end zone. Elijah Moore returned a punt 55 yards to set up OM at the AU 23-yard line late in the quarter. OM scored three plays later on a 4-yard run by QB John Rhys Plumlee.

THIRD QUARTER

Noah Igbinoghene opened the half with a 46-yard kickoff return to midfield. AU drove 54 yards in 13 plays as Nix scored on a 1-yard keeper. After forcing a 3-and-out, AU drove 53 yards in 13 plays as Carlson made a 27-yard FG. Ole Miss was held to 31 yards of offense in the third quarter.

FOURTH QUARTER

After AU drove into Ole Miss territory and punted, the Rebels drove 91 yards in 15 plays to cut AU's lead to 20-14 on a 1-yard TD run by Snoop Conner. A 13-yard catch by Eli Stove gives Auburn a key first down with under 4 minutes remaining. Ole Miss got the ball late and drove to AU's 35-yard line before Christian Tutt intercepted a pass and returned it 57 yards as the clock ran out.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 507, OM 266; Pass yards: AU 340, OM 99; Rush yards: AU 167 OM 167; Penalties: AU 3-44 OM 2-25; First downs: AU 26, OM 16; Third downs: AU 12-21, OM 3-15; Turnovers: AU 1, OM 1; Sacks: AU 0, OM 1.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 30 of 44 for 340 yards, 8 carries for 20 yards and 1 TD

Kam Martin 7 carries for 33 yards, 1 catch for 10 yards

Shaun Shivers 5 carries for 14 yards

D.J. Williams 24 carries for 93 yards and 1 TD, 3 catches for 11 yards

Harold Joiner 1 carry for 3 yards, 1 catch for 78 yards

Jay Jay Wilson 2 catches for 47 yards

Anthony Schwartz 9 catches for 89 yards, 1 carry for 4 yards

Eli Stove 5 catches for 44 yards

Seth Williams 6 catches for 46 yards

Will Hastings 2 catches for 12 yards

Matthew Hill 1 catch for 3 yards