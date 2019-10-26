BATON ROUGE | Summary and statistics from No. 9 Auburn's game against No. 2 LSU at Tiger Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Both teams exchanged punts to open the game with a holding call setting up AU at its own 46-yard line for its second drive. AU drove 42 yards on 14 plays as Anders Carlson made a 30-yard FG to give Auburn a 3-0 lead. LSU drove 41 yards but a sack by KJ Britt forced them to punt from their own 34. Auburn's defense held LSU to 47 yards and had three sacks in the opening quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

LSU opened the quarter with an 89-yard drive as Joe Burrow found Terrace Marshall for a 20-yard TD pass. After fumbled punt and a recovery by Jamien Sherwood at the LSU 22-yard line. Auburn scored seven plays later as Bo Nix carried it in from the 1-foot line. LSU responded with a 73-yard drive as Cade York made a 20-yard FG to tie the game 10-10 with 33 seconds left. DJ Williams had a late 41 yard run but Nix threw an interception at the LSU 2-yard line.

THIRD QUARTER

D.J. Williams broke free for a 70-yard run on AU's first drive of the 2nd half, and Carlson added a 23-yard FG four plays later to give AU a 13-10 lead. LSU drove down to AU's 1-yard line but AU came up with a big stop on 4th and goal. After a short punt, LSU was in striking distance again before Roger McCreary intercepted a pass at AU's 2-yard line. LSU got another short field and drove 45 yards on four running plays as Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored on a 6-yard run. The extra point was blocked giving LSU a 16-13 lead.

FOURTH QUARTER

LSU took control with an 11-play drive as Burrow scored on a 8-yard QB draw. Nix connected with Seth Williams for a 5-yard TD pass late in the 4th to cut LSU's lead to 23-20. Auburn had four 3 and outs and totaled just 140 yards in the second half.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 287, LSU 508; Pass yards: AU 157, LSU 321; Rush yards: AU 130, LSU 187; Penalties: AU 15-98, LSU 11-108; First downs: AU 16, LSU 30; Third downs: AU 5-18, LSU 9-19; Turnovers: AU 1, LSU 2; Sacks: AU 3, LSU 3.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 15 of 35 for 157 yards and 1 TD and 1 INT, 9 carries for -16 yards and 1 TD

Joey Gatewood 1 carry for 2 yards

DJ Williams 13 carries for 130 yards, 2 catches for 21 yards

Kam Martin 1 carry for 2 yards

Shaun Shivers 4 carries for 22 yards

Malik Miller 1 catch for 11 yards; 1 carry for 1 yard

JaTarvious Whitlow 3 carries for 9 yards

Eli Stove 2 catches for 12 yards

Anthony Schwartz 3 catches for 33 yards

Seth Williams 4 catches for 65 yards and 1 TD

John Samuel Shenker 1 catch for 6 yards

Jay Jay Wilson 2 catches for 9 yards