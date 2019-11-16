AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 12 Auburn's game against No. 4 Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Auburn opened the game with a 10-play, 46-yard drive but Anders Carlson missed a 47-yard field goal. After an exchange of punts, Jake Fromm got Georgia on the board with a 51-yard touchdown pass to Dominick Blaylock. Auburn's final two drives of the 1st quarter netted 10 yards on seven plays.

SECOND QUARTER

After an exchange of punts, AU drove to the UGA 37-yard line but JaTarvious Whitlow was dropped for a 13-yard loss on 4th and 1. Auburn put together another drive late in the half before Bo Nix fumbled at the UGA 37-yard line. The Tigers' defense held UGA to 43 yards on 21 plays on its four drives following the TD before UGA closed the half with a 7-play, 81 yard drive as Fromm connected with Brian Herrien on a 5-yard TD pass with 20 seconds remaining..

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 147, UGA 175; Pass yards: AU 115, UGA 91; Rush yards: AU 32, UGA 84; Penalties: AU 1-7 UGA 4-30; First downs: AU 9, UGA 11; Third downs: AU 4-11, UGA 2-8; Turnovers: AU 1, UGA 0; Sacks: AU 1, UGA 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 14 of 25 for 115 yards, 6 carries for 21 yards

D.J. Williams 4 carries for 12 yards

JaTarvious Whitlow 7 carries for 4 yards, 1 catch for 6 yards

Shaun Shivers 1 carry for 3 yards, 1 catch for 2 yards

Anthony Schwartz 2 catches for 15 yards, 1 carry for -8 yards

Seth Williams 7 catches for 66 yards

Eli Stove 2 catches for 17 yards

Will Hastings 1 catch for 9 yards