AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 12 Auburn's game against No. 4 Georgia at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Auburn opened the game with a 10-play, 46-yard drive but Anders Carlson missed a 47-yard field goal. After an exchange of punts, Jake Fromm got Georgia on the board with a 51-yard touchdown pass to Dominick Blaylock. Auburn's final two drives of the 1st quarter netted 10 yards on seven plays.

SECOND QUARTER

After an exchange of punts, AU drove to the UGA 37-yard line but JaTarvious Whitlow was dropped for a 13-yard loss on 4th and 1. Auburn put together another drive late in the half before Bo Nix fumbled at the UGA 37-yard line. The Tigers' defense held UGA to 43 yards on 21 plays on its four drives following the TD before UGA closed the half with a 7-play, 81 yard drive as Fromm connected with Brian Herrien on a 5-yard TD pass with 20 seconds remaining.

THIRD QUARTER

After forcing a 3-and-out, Auburn drove to the UGA 37-yard line before throwing a pass for -2 yards on 3rd and 4. After forcing a punt from the UGA 5-yard line and a subsequent personal foul penalty on the Bulldogs, AU started on the UGA 43 midway through the 3rd. Auburn, however, had its fifth 3-and-out of the game. UGA responded with 12-play, 88-yard drive has Fromm connected with Eli Wolf on a 5-yard TD pass.

FOURTH QUARTER

AU opened the 4th with a 12-play, 75-yard drive as Bo Nix connected with Eli Stove on a 3-yard TD pass. AU converted an onside kick with 10 minutes remaining but Anthony Schwartz was called for an illegal block on the play and AU was forced to re-kick. After forcing a 3 and out, AU drove 57 yards in five plays, taking 1:08 off the clock, as Nix scored on a 2-yard run to cut UGA's lead to 21-14. After another UGA 3-and-out, AU drove to the UGA 34 before a Nix pass bounced off the hands of Harold Joiner on 4th down. AU's defense forced a third consecutive 3-and-out. AU couldn't get a first down, however, and turned it over on downs for a second consecutive time.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 329, UGA 251; Pass yards: AU 245, UGA 110; Rush yards: AU 84, UGA 141; Penalties: AU 4-35 UGA 7-56; First downs: AU 22, UGA 16; Third downs: AU 5-18, UGA 3-15; Turnovers: AU 1, UGA 0; Sacks: AU 1, UGA 2.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 30 of 50 for 245 yards and 1 TD, 13 carries for 42 yards and 1 TD

D.J. Williams 8 carries for 26 yards

JaTarvious Whitlow 11 carries for 23 yards, 1 catch for 6 yards

Shaun Shivers 1 carry for 3 yards, 1 catch for 2 yards

Anthony Schwartz 7 catches for 48 yards, 2 carry for 0 yards

Seth Williams 13 catches for 121 yards

Eli Stove 3 catches for 20 yards and 1 TD, 1 carry for 1 yard

Will Hastings 4 catches for 23 yards

Shedrick Jackson 1 catch for 25 yards