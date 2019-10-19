Summary and statistics from No. 11 Auburn's game against Arkansas at Razorback Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

Marlon Davidson stripped the ball from Arkansas quarterback Ben Hicks on the third play of the game and recovered the fumble on the UA 22-yard line. Three plays later Bo Nix ran it in from four yards out for the touchdown. The Razorbacks had just -1 yard on their first two drives. Au struck quickly again as Kam Martin had a 52-yard run and Shaun Shivers capped a 3-play drive with a 6-yard TD run.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 102, ARK 11; Pass yards: AU 25, ARK 14; Rush yards: AU 77, ARK -3; Penalties: AU 1-2, ARK 1-9; First downs: AU 4, ARK 0; Third downs: AU 0-0, ARK 0-3; Turnovers: AU 0, ARK 1; Sacks: AU 1, ARK 0.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 3 of 4 for 25 yards, 1 carry for 4 yards and 1 TD

Joey Gatewood 3 carries for 4 yards

Kam Martin 4 carries for 63 yards

Shaun Shivers 1 carry for 8 yards and 1 TD

Anthony Schwartz 2 catches for 18 yards

Seth Williams 1 catch for 7 yards