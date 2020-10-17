AuburnSports - FINAL: South Carolina 30, Auburn 22

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from No. 15 Auburn's game against South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

After forcing a 3-and-out, Auburn drove 62 yards on 14 plays as Anders Carlson made a 35-yard field goal. After another 3-and-out, which included a Kevin Harris 78-yard TD run called back on a penalty, the Tigers drove 56 yards on seven plays as Bo Nix connected with Eli Stove for an 11-yard TD. The 2-point attempt failed giving AU a 9-0 lead. Au out-gained USC 144-21 in the 1st quarter.

SECOND QUARTER

Nix threw an interception at AU's 29-yard line to begin the 2nd quarter, and USC answered with a short TD drive. Seth Williams caught a 44-yard pass to set up a 2-yard TD run by Tank Bigsby and a 16-7 AU lead. Nix threw an INT at midfield late in the quarter and USC drove 49 yards as Collin Hill snuck in from the 1-yard line for a TD with 35 seconds left.

THIRD QUARTER

Auburn opened the half with an 11-play, 54-yard drive as Carlson made a 38-yard FG to give the Tigers a 19-14 lead. USC answered with its best drive of the game, going 75 yards in 9 plays and scoring on a 10-yard TD pass. The 2-point conversion failed giving USC a 20-19 lead. USC drove deep in AU territory before Christian Tutt tipped a pass that was intercepted by Owen Pappoe. But AU gave it back five plays later as Nix was intercepted for a third time, which was returned to the AU 8-yard line by J.C. Horn. USC scored a TD on the next play to take a 27-19 lead.

FOURTH QUARTER

USC made a 39-yard FG midway through the quarter to take a 30-19 lead. Auburn rallied with a 7-play, 70-yard drive as Carlson made a 22-yard FG to cut the lead to 30-22 with 6:39 remaining. AU took over with 2:15 left and drove down to the 12-yard line but Nix was stopped for a 3-yard gain on 4th and 5 to end the game.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 481, USC 297; Pass yards: AU 272, USC 144; Rush yards: AU 209, USC 153; Penalties: AU 8-89, USC 5-39; First downs: AU 27, USC 20; Third downs: AU 7-16, USC 7-13; Turnovers: AU 3, USC 1; Sacks: AU 1, USC 3.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 24 of 47 for 272 yards with 1 TD and 3 INT, 15 carries for 69 yards

Tank Bigsby 16 carries for 111 yards and 1 TD

D.J. Williams 4 carries for 17 yards, 1 catch for 22 yards

Anthony Schwartz 6 catches for 59 yards

Seth Williams 4 catches for 74 yards

Shedrick Jackson 1 catch for 9 yards

Eli Stove 7 catches for 60 yards and 1 TD, 1 carry for 12 yards

Ze'Vian Capers 3 catches for 40 yards

Luke Deal 1 catch for 4 yards