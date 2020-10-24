AuburnSports - FINAL: Auburn 35, Ole Miss 28

AUBURN | Summary and statistics from Auburn's game against Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

FIRST QUARTER

After an exchange of punts, Ole Miss drove to the Auburn 4-yard line before Roger McCreary intercepted a pass in the end zone. The Tigers got rolling on offense going 95 yards in 14 plays as Tank Bigsby scored on a 4-yard run.

SECOND QUARTER

The Rebels answered with a 75-yard drive as Matt Corral connected with Elijah Moore on a 6-yard TD pass. AU countered with a 10-play, 79-yard drive as Bo Nix ran in for a 4-yard TD and a 14-7 lead. OM tied it 14-all with a 5-yard Corral run to cap a 78-yard drive. AU drove past midfield late in the half but was forced to punt from the OM 47.

THIRD QUARTER

Bigsby returned the opening kickoff 100 yard for a touchdown, but it was called back on a dubious holding penalty. AU drove to midfield, but punter Oscar Chapman couldn't field the snap to give the ball to OM at the AU 25-yard line. AU's D came up with a stop and McCreary dropped their kicker for a loss on a fake FG attempt. OM went 89 yards in three plays including a 60-yard catch and run by TE Kenny Yeboah to take a 21-14 lead. AU answered with a 10-play, 88-yard drive including a 38-yard pass from Nix to Seth Williams and a 1-yard TD run by Shaun Shivers.

FOURTH QUARTER

The Tigers opened the quarter with an 11-play, 80-yard drive as Bigsby scored on an 18-yard TD run. A bad snap on the extra point made it a 27-21 lead. OM struck right back on a 13-play, 77-yard drive as Jerrion Ealy ran it in from 5 yards, and took a 28-27 lead on the extra point. After a 3-and-out, AU got the ball back and drove 80 yards on six plays as Nix connected with Seth Williams on a 42-yard TD pass. Jordyn Peters intercepted a pass to end the game.

TEAM STATS

Total yards: AU 462, OM 441; Pass yards: AU 238, OM 161; Rush yards: AU 224, OM 283; Penalties: AU 3-35, OM 1-5; First downs: AU 26, OM 25; Third downs: AU 11-16, OM 10-16; Turnovers: AU 0, OM 1; Sacks: AU 1, OM 2.

INDIVIDUAL STATS

Bo Nix 23 of 30 passes for 238 yards and 1 TD, 10 carries for 52 yards and 1 TD

Shaun Shivers 11 carries for 60 yards and 1 TD

Tank Bigsby 24 carries for 129 yards and 2 TD

D.J. Williams 1 carry for 8 yards

Anthony Schwartz 7 catches for 59 yards

Seth Williams 8 catches for 134 yards 1 TD

Eli Stove 5 catches for 22 yards

Ze'Vian Capers 1 catch for 7 yards

Kobe Hudson 1 catch for 1 yard

John Samuel Shenker 1 catch for 15 yards